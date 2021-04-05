Diamond Lake Campground and Resort being sold to new owners

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Daviess County resort, known to campers in and outside the Tri-State, will soon have new owners.

The Diamond Lake Campground and Resort, just west of Owensboro, is being sold.

As the seasons change at Diamond Lake, the ownership will change.

“It’s been a great time,” says co-owner Brian Smith, whose family took over the resort in 2005. They’re finalizing details on selling it after 16 years operating it.

“I’ve had some of my highest highs and here and some of my lowest lows, but I’m proud of what we’ve done,” he said.

The family is selling the resort to another group, who Smith says he cannot name yet, but who do run other campgrounds and resorts around the country. The remaining details should be finalized as soon as next week. Smith says the new owners plan to keep rates and prices the same for at least the rest of this year.

“We’ve been assured by the new buyers that nothing is going to change in 2021, that the rates and leases and site pricing is still going to be the same. It’s still going to be the place for family fun,” says Smith.

He also says while business was up 20% last year, the family felt it was time to move on.

“We sure are going to miss them and the community is going to miss them,” says Karol Walker, who lives year round at Diamond Lake. she says she isn’t too worried about the ownership change.

“I think that’s just a normal reaction to wonder about what’s going to happen in the future, but right now, I’m not worried at all,” says Walker.

“The new owners are very excited to be here, and they are very conscious of this process and how it affects the customers, and they are very anxious to assure the customers that life will go on as it was,” adds Smith.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)