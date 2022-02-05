Diamond Lanes Echo opening for preview days

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Lace up your bowling shoes and give your bowling ball a new shine because Diamond Lanes Echo is opening for preview days starting on Feb. 10! Preview days will offer open bowling on 16 lanes equipped with Qubica AMF stringsetters and BES X scoring!

Diamond Lanes Echo will offer light snacks from the kitchen and bar service during preview days. The kitchen will be fully operational to offer full service by March.

The new remodeled facility will have updated accommodations. A spokesperson said by March these accommodations will include an upscale bar seating area, 7 more retro lanes for parties, an arcade and remodeled restrooms.

Diamond Lanes Echo preview days will take place next weekend starting on February 10. Their hours are as follows: