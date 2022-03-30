EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials from Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union announced that their new Diamond Avenue location will open for branch operations on April 4.

The new branch, located at 691 Diamond Avenue, was announced in December 2021. Officials say the new location will offer easier access and enhanced services for those residing in the Jacobsville area, including the addition of two more drive-up lanes and security deposit boxes.

April 2 will be the last day for branch operations at 840 Diamond Avenue.