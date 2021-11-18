Woman sentenced for attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy back in 2020 has been sentenced to 26 years in jail. Last month Diana Ellmers pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy.

On Sept. 25, 2020, authorities were investigating a house in the Dogtown area where they believed Diana Ellmers and Cade Kirk were hiding out. Hours earlier, the two had run away from a stolen vehicle reported stuck on railroad tracks.

“She jumped out, they ordered her to stop, she had the handgun in her possession, they ordered her to drop the gun multiple times and surrender. She did not,” Wedding said. “They subsequently fired several rounds at her in an attempt to stop her.”

No law enforcement personnel sustained injuries during the incident and Ellmers was taken into custody. Kirk surrendered to police in a wooded area after Ellmers was caught.