Diaper closet to open in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, State Senator Matt Castlen and State Representative DJ Johnson announced a $10,000 donation to Owensboro Area Shelter Information and Services (OASIS) Women’s Shelter to provide parents complimentary access to diapers, wipes, creams and related baby items.

In total, Anthem has pledged $80,000 to open eight diaper closets across Kentucky. “Anthem is working alongside community partners to provide families and children with the necessary resources to lead a healthy lifestyle,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid President in Kentucky. “As a leader in supporting maternal and child health, we are dedicated to helping the families we serve be better equipped to meet the needs of their growing families.”

According to the National Center for Children in Poverty, nearly 20 percent of Kentucky children live in low-income families with a single parent and half of all children under age 6 live in a low-income household. Unfortunately, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) recipients do not qualify for free diapers, forcing some parents to make the difficult decision to reuse dirty diapers, change less frequently or find inadequate alternatives. Those decisions can have profound effects on the health and well-being of the child both in the short- and long-term.