Diesel fuel spill cleaned in White River

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says crews worked to clean up a diesel fuel spill in the White River.

Authorities say the fuel was released from the AES Petersburg Power Generating Plant sometime overnight and was discovered Thursday morning. While the spill has reportedly been stopped, officials recommend avoiding this part of the river until the petroleum sheen and odor dissipates.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

