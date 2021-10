WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The new Digestive Care Center of Excellence is holding an showcase as they begin to offer services.

The reception will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will include health care providers and staff. The facility is on Venetian Way just off Epworth Road and across the Lloyd Expressway from Deaconess Gateway.

The 50,000 square foot building has medical offices, a surgery center, pathology lab and infusion center.