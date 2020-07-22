Digestive clinic coming to Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A new digestive clinic is coming to Warrick County.

Crews broke ground on the site, located on Venetian Drive just north of the Lloyd Expressway, Wednesday.

The new clinic and surgery center will feature medical offices, an endoscopic surgery center, pathology lab and infusion center.

“It represents a commitment to this area to provide high quality, comprehensive gastrointestinal care that frankly the citizens of this area deserve,” Dr. Michael Rusche said.

The building will include a restaurant, café and space for additional services.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)