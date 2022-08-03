OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court is moving forward with implementation of the P25 digital radio system for first responders with an expected launch date this fall.

The Daviess County website says to support the system, a new telecommunications tower was built along Hobbs Road at the West Daviess County Landfill. The fiscal court is also leasing space on two existing tower sites in the southern and eastern portions of the county.

A news release says Coverage Acceptance Testing will begin in August to make sure the system is capable of meeting the coverage guaranteed in the contract. Another company will be collecting and verifying all the data with field testing to follow.

Officials say they are replacing a legacy VHF radio system that is 20 to 30 years old. The new radios will be digitally encrypted and IP-based with better coverage and extra channels for communication. It will also be easier for Dispatch to communicate with county and city first responders on the same type of system.

A news release says at this time, the transition is expected to occur in October 2022 with the VHF system running as a backup.