Dine out to help out with tinnitus sufferers

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – On February 7, all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations invite people to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA).

To honor the company’s late Founder Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on February 7 to ATA, said the press release. According to a press release, more than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus. “We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” says Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”

“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” says Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”