OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Dinosaur Adventure is happening at the Owensboro Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibit features a few dozen animatronic dinosaurs and other family activities. Performers say people will be able to learn more about dinosaurs and what their life was like 65 million years ago.

Dinosaur Adventure runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

