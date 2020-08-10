Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office: Third student tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office said Monday a third student at one of the diocesan Catholic schools tested positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, the Diocese said two students and a staff member also tested positive.

The Diocese says the student who tested positive is self-quarantining and potential close contacts have been identified and contacted.

The Diocese says due to privacy concerns, it will not provide specific details on the individual or school involved.

Classes began August 5 for the diocesan schools.

