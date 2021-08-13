Diocese of Evansville now require masks in schools

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The Catholic Schools Office will require students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear a masks in common areas of schools across the Diocese of Evansville starting Monday, August 16. This is a change of plans compared to the requirements during the first days of school for catholic school students across eight southern Indiana counties.

Diocese of Evansville leaders say the decision to have everyone wear masks while in hallways, auditoriums, gymnasiums, cafeterias and other common areas of school buildings come after an ongoing review of the COVID-19 metrics impacting the diocese.

This mask requirement will be in effect for two weeks. Then the Catholic Schools Office will review the in-school requirements as it continues to monitor COVID-19 metrics.

Students will be able to take off face masks in the cafeteria when they are eating and drinking.

Students will continue wearing masks on buses.