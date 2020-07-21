Diocese of Evansville will have in-person classes this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Students in the Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools will be returning to class the first full week of August.

Church officials say plans will continue to evolve depending on the conditions, medical landscape and growing body of knowledge surrounding COVID-19. The Diocese says they are employing every measure available to ensure the safe return of students, faculty and staff members.

Following are the first days of classes for the 26 diocesan Catholic schools.

Wednesday, Aug.5

Corpus Christi, Evansville

Holy Redeemer, Evansville

St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County

St. Philip, Posey County

St. Wendel, Wadesville

Mater Dei High School, Evansville (freshmen and sophomores only)

Thursday, Aug. 6

Mater Dei High School, Evansville (juniors and seniors only)

Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville

Annunciation at Christ the King Campus, Evansville

Annunciation at Holy Spirit Campus Good Shepherd Catholic School, Evansville

Holy Rosary, Evansville

St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville

Westside Catholic, Evansville

Resurrection, Evansville

Friday, Aug. 7

St. Joseph, Princeton

St. Matthew, Mount Vernon

Washington Catholic Schools, Washington

Monday, Aug.10

St. James, Haubstadt

Tuesday, Aug. 11

St. John the Baptist, Newburgh

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Holy Trinity Catholic School, Dubois County

St. Bernard, Rockport

Thursday, Aug. 13

Flaget Elementary School, Vincennes

Rivet Middle/High School, Vincennes

Holy Cross, Fort Branch

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, Haubstadt

Students will be required to wear face masks when social distancing is not an option. Church officials say if a child needs to quarantine, the school will provide extending learning. However, they say Catholic schools within the Diocese of Evansville do not currently have a long-term virtual option for families.

