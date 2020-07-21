Diocese of Evansville will have in-person classes this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Students in the Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools will be returning to class the first full week of August.
Church officials say plans will continue to evolve depending on the conditions, medical landscape and growing body of knowledge surrounding COVID-19. The Diocese says they are employing every measure available to ensure the safe return of students, faculty and staff members.
Following are the first days of classes for the 26 diocesan Catholic schools.
Wednesday, Aug.5
- Corpus Christi, Evansville
- Holy Redeemer, Evansville
- St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County
- St. Philip, Posey County
- St. Wendel, Wadesville
- Mater Dei High School, Evansville (freshmen and sophomores only)
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Mater Dei High School, Evansville (juniors and seniors only)
- Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville
- Annunciation at Christ the King Campus, Evansville
- Annunciation at Holy Spirit Campus Good Shepherd Catholic School, Evansville
- Holy Rosary, Evansville
- St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville
- Westside Catholic, Evansville
- Resurrection, Evansville
Friday, Aug. 7
- St. Joseph, Princeton
- St. Matthew, Mount Vernon
- Washington Catholic Schools, Washington
Monday, Aug.10
- St. James, Haubstadt
Tuesday, Aug. 11
St. John the Baptist, Newburgh
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Holy Trinity Catholic School, Dubois County
- St. Bernard, Rockport
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Flaget Elementary School, Vincennes
- Rivet Middle/High School, Vincennes
- Holy Cross, Fort Branch
- Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, Haubstadt
Students will be required to wear face masks when social distancing is not an option. Church officials say if a child needs to quarantine, the school will provide extending learning. However, they say Catholic schools within the Diocese of Evansville do not currently have a long-term virtual option for families.
(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)