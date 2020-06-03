Diocese of Owensboro Bishop releases statement on racism and civil unrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Most Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, released the following statement on racism and civil unrest.

“I join with civic and religious leaders across the United States to pray for peace and healing as our nation faces yet another crisis of racism, violence, and distrust. Yet again we are appalled at the violent death of an unarmed Black man at the hands of police. This has happened all too often in our land; a land that we declare is grounded in justice for all.

I extend my prayers and concern for the family and community of Mr. George Floyd and for the repose of his soul. The violence that led to his death was filmed for all to see and sadly looks all too familiar. As noted by Archbishop José H. Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Mr. Floyd’s death was “senseless and brutal.”

I implore all to heed the calls for an end to the violence that has followed this tragedy. Peaceful demonstrators and protestors have a proper and positive place in our society. It is urgent that our communities’ leaders listen and commit themselves to concrete actions to right the injustices that racism breeds; the most noteworthy among these being violence toward people of color.

The violence in American cities in recent days is self-destructive and self-defeating. No good can come from violence and destruction.

I add my voice to the voices of law enforcement professionals calling for justice. They are rightly ashamed and saddened by recent events. I believe that the vast majority of police men and women desire to serve and protect, and are to be commended for their generous service.

Let us as communities and as a nation now listen to the cries of those burdened every day by the sinful effects of racism. Together we can still build a more just society that will assure life, liberty, and equality for all.”