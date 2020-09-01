Diocese of Owensboro: First COVID-19 case reported in schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Diocese of Owensboro has confirmed its first Catholic school student tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials say according to their investigation it has been determined that the virus was not a result of an in-school transmission. They say the student was at low-risk for transmitting the virus during the school day.

According to a news release, the student and those identified as higher risk contacts, will be quarantined for two weeks, per health department regulations.

The diocese also reported one Catholic school staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The case has also been considered a low-risk to others and the staff member will be quarantined for two weeks.

School officials say they will be monitoring these situations very closely.

“All of our schools are on strict mask compliance protocols and we distance everywhere it is possible,” said David Kessler, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese. “It is inevitable that students and/or staff will contract the virus, but we are taking every precaution to mitigate the likelihood of transmission to other students.”

COVID-19 case information for the Owensboro Diocesan Catholic schools can be found by visiting: https://owensborodiocese.org/covid19-school-reporting/

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)