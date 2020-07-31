Director named for DCPS Virtual Academy

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) Chad Alward has been named director of the Daviess County Public Schools Virtual Academy. He will oversee the Virtual Academy program for kindergarten through grade 8 and coordinate with high school virtual learning programs.

Alward has served as assistant principal at Daviess County High School for seven years, working closely with faculty to provide instructional technology support.

Alward has an associate of arts degree from Owensboro Community College, a bachelor’s degree in music education from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree in music education from Murray State University. He earned his Rank I in education leadership from WKU. In addition to his most recent role as assistant principal at DCHS, Alward’s career has included teaching at the elementary and high school levels, overseeing instructional technology for the Ohio County Public Schools district and serving as principal at Deer Park Elementary School. He is a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, serving as commander of the 100th Army Band at Fort Knox.

DCPS families are currently in the process of selecting whether their children will begin the 2020-21 school year through either In-Person Instruction (A-B Schedule) or Virtual Academy options.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

