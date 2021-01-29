Director of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport charged with impersonating an officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The manager of the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport was arrested after deputies said he falsely told them he was a law enforcement officer. Deputies were called to a disturbance at home in Utica.

Deputies said Robert Barnett identified himself as a law enforcement officer and even showed a badge. Investigators said Barnett is not an officer at any law enforcement agency. He was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)

