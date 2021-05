LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff says a dirt bike rider was involved in a head-on collision with a tree at Interlake State Recreation Area in Lynnville Sunday. The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m.

Indiana DNR Conservation Officer Ryan McIntyre said one male victim has been life-flighted from the scene at Interlake in Warrick County.

Authorities says the man has sustained a leg injury, but is conscious.

(This story was originally published on May 2, 2021)