FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – FEMA officials says Kentucky homeowners living in one of the 16 disaster-designated counties and are covered by homeowner’s insurance should file a claim with their insurance company or agent as soon as they can before applying with FEMA.

FEMA officials also say they cannot duplicate insurance settlements or other benefits according to federal law. But some insured survivors may still be eligible for FEMA help. FEMA officials say these conditions include:

The settlement was delayed longer than 30 days after you filed a claim.

The settlement does not fully cover all your losses and needs.

All the additional living expenses provided in the insurance policy have been exhausted.

Suitable rental resources cannot be located in the community.

Homeowners affected by the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes should take the following steps to make sure they qualify for eligibility for FEMA assistance according to FEMA officials.

File insurance claims for damage caused by the disaster as soon as possible. Most homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage.

Apply with FEMA for assistance. Homeowners don’t have to wait for an insurance settlement to apply. Here’s how: Survivors in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. Give FEMA the number for a video relay service, captioned telephone, or other services if those services are used. It is important that FEMA can contact applicants. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number and contact information needs to be kept up to date. FEMA needs to be notified for phone number changes and address changes. Apply with FEMA to be considered for FEMA assistance even after registering for other organizations.

