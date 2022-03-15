KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has passed, and the three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers plan to wrap up operations by March 19. However, FEMA will still be around to help.

In the Tri-State, the last Disaster Recovery Center’s schedule is listed below:

Hopkins County: Dawson Springs Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 ​​Regular operating hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Closing 6 p.m. March 19.



Despite the closing of the last recovery center in the Tri-State, people can still call FEMA specialists through the FEMA Helpline, which is 800-621-3362. People should stay in touch with FEMA if they change their address or phone number, even if only temporarily.

For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit FEMA’s website, its Twitter, or its Facebook.