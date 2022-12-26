HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources is asking the public to consider donating their Christmas tree for fish habitat construction.
Officials say recycled Christmas trees will be used to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as create new sites. Natural trees with no artificial decorations can be dropped off at the following sites between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through January 15:
- Western District Fisheries Office in Murray
- Northwest District Fisheries Office in Calhoun
- North Fork Boat Ramp Parking Lot in Hardinsburg
- Nolin Lake State Park in Mammoth Cave
- Southwest District Fisheries Office in Bowling Green
- Crazy Horse Archery and Tackle in Campbellsville
- Barren River Lake – Port Oliver Boat Ramp in Allen County
- Cabela’s Outpost in Bowling Green
- KDFWR Headquarters in Frankfort
- Forks of Elkhorn Hatchery in Frankfort
- Guist Creek Lake Marina in Shelbyville
- McNeely Lake Boat Ramp in Jefferson County
- Jacobson Park in Fayette County
- Ace Hardware in Lawrenceburg
- Lusby Lake/Scott County Park
- Pendery Sports Park in Melbourne
- Camp Ernst Lake-Boat Ramp Area in Burlington
- London Region Recycling Center
- KDFWR Somerset Regional Office
- Corbin City Garage on 25W
- Minor Clark Fish Hatchery in Morehead
- Grayson Lake USACE Emergency Spillway Area in Carter County
- Lake Reba Recreational Complex in Madison County
- Eastern District Fisheries Office in Prestonburg
- Lawrence County Community Center in Louisa
- Martin’s Fork Lake Boat Ramp in Smith
- Fishtrap Lake in Pike County
- Perry County Conservation District in Hazard
- Carr Creek Lake Marina Parking Lot in Sassafras
- Ferguson Excavating in Nippa
- Ferguson Construction Site in Johnson County
To read more about how Christmas trees can improve fish habitats, visit the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources page.