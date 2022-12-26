HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources is asking the public to consider donating their Christmas tree for fish habitat construction.

Officials say recycled Christmas trees will be used to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as create new sites. Natural trees with no artificial decorations can be dropped off at the following sites between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through January 15:

Western District Fisheries Office in Murray

Northwest District Fisheries Office in Calhoun

North Fork Boat Ramp Parking Lot in Hardinsburg

Nolin Lake State Park in Mammoth Cave

Southwest District Fisheries Office in Bowling Green

Crazy Horse Archery and Tackle in Campbellsville

Barren River Lake – Port Oliver Boat Ramp in Allen County

Cabela’s Outpost in Bowling Green

KDFWR Headquarters in Frankfort

Forks of Elkhorn Hatchery in Frankfort

Guist Creek Lake Marina in Shelbyville

McNeely Lake Boat Ramp in Jefferson County

Jacobson Park in Fayette County

Ace Hardware in Lawrenceburg

Lusby Lake/Scott County Park

Pendery Sports Park in Melbourne

Camp Ernst Lake-Boat Ramp Area in Burlington

London Region Recycling Center

KDFWR Somerset Regional Office

Corbin City Garage on 25W

Minor Clark Fish Hatchery in Morehead

Grayson Lake USACE Emergency Spillway Area in Carter County

Lake Reba Recreational Complex in Madison County

Eastern District Fisheries Office in Prestonburg

Lawrence County Community Center in Louisa

Martin’s Fork Lake Boat Ramp in Smith

Fishtrap Lake in Pike County

Perry County Conservation District in Hazard

Carr Creek Lake Marina Parking Lot in Sassafras

Ferguson Excavating in Nippa

Ferguson Construction Site in Johnson County

To read more about how Christmas trees can improve fish habitats, visit the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources page.