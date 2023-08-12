HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A discovery of a time capsule in Spencer County leads to a special honor for a regional basketball star.

Brian Hanson discovered a time capsule while metal detecting with permission from landowner Faith Fairhope on January 9, 2022, in Midway, Indiana. He called it “The find of a lifetime” in the detecting world.

Inside the time capsule was a letter with a list of graduates from the 1950 class at Midway Grade School. On the letter was also the date and principal’s name. One of the names was Linda Yearby.

Yearby played for the Texas Cowgirls basketball team for 20 years.

As a result, Yearby will be inducted into the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame at the 2nd Annual 2023 Banquet at Old National Events Plaza. She will be the first inductee at 6 p.m. CST.