EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is hosting a world championship golf tournament. However, these golfers are not swinging clubs but slinging discs.

The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) will host their 2022 Amateur Disc Golf World Championship beginning on June 18 and ending on June 25. The tournament will be held at various disc golf courses and venues in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties.

Over 400 disc golfers from across the nation and the world are registered for the tournament. Hundreds of spectators from across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany and Iceland are expected to attend.

The tournament rounds will be held at Haubstadt Township Park, Princeton Country Club, Mesker Park and Prides Creek Park. Other tournament events include longest drive and putting competitions at Gibson County Fairgrounds and an Ace Challenge at Bosse Field.

Players are divided into three pools and each pool will be assigned a course to play each day. The pools will be shuffled after the first two rounds. The top 20% of scores after four rounds will play in the championship round on June 25 at Princeton Country Club.

“We are excited to be bringing the Professional Disc Golf Association’s Amateur World Championship back to Indiana for the first time since 1992,” said tournament directors Steven Waites and Jason LaBella. “Our team of course officials, volunteers, and community supporters will strive to deliver the very best Hoosier Hospitality to our competitors from not only across the country but from around the world.”

Gibson and Vanderburgh Counties expect the tournament to generate over $800,000 for the Tri-State economy. The tournament is presented by Toyota. Dads Fore Disc Golf, Ace Eagle Disc Golf Club, Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau, and Visit Evansville partnered together to bring the tournament to the Tri-State.

The PDGA is the international governing body for the sport of disc golf with 223,574 members who play disc golf in over 60 countries. There are over 9,800 disc golf courses worldwide.

Disc golf is played like golf except the sport is played with discs instead of a golf ball and clubs. Holes end with a player’s disc lying inside a metal basket with chains in it to catch the disc. Each throw counts as a stroke.

Additional information can be found on the event website and Facebook page.

