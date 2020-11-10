Discussion of stock market surge with Bryan Ruder of Stifel Investment Services

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Dow Jones industrial average jumped over 800 points, its best daily gain in five months. The rally follows the encouraging news of the potential coronavirus vaccine and hopes that will help the economy get back to normal.

Associate VP Bryan Ruder joins Shelley Kirk to discuss the sudden surge in the stock market.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020)