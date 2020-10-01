Dispatch: Assault reported near liquor store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells Eyewitness News an assault occurred Wednesday evening near the Liquor Locker at 211 North Heidelbach Ave around 7 p.m.

Police say two people got into a fight across the street from the business and one person stabbed another in the neck.

That person’s injuries are not life-threatening, but they were taken to Deaconess for treatment.

A suspect is in custody.

