Dispatch: Assault reported near liquor store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells Eyewitness News an assault occurred Wednesday evening near the Liquor Locker at 211 North Heidelbach Ave around 7 p.m.

Police say two people got into a fight across the street from the business and one person stabbed another in the neck.

That person’s injuries are not life-threatening, but they were taken to Deaconess for treatment.

A suspect is in custody.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 30, 2020)