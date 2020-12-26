Dispatch: AT&T users should still be able to call Henderson 911 with an emergency

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Emergency Communications 911 says, as of Saturday, they have not had any issues receiving 911 calls from AT&T users who have had service disrupted by the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville. They say the emergency calls should utilize another cell provider’s tower when necessary.

The 911 center encourages users to enable Wi-Fi calling in their phone’s settings if possible. Anyone experiencing 911 issues can call 270-827-8700.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 26, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: