HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – On Monday morning, a shooting at Tell City Memorial Hospital left a police sergeant and one suspect dead. Dispatch audio now provides a look at the officer’s response to the scene in the moments following the first shots being fired.

Indiana State Police say Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was shot and killed by Sean Hubert while Glenn was attempting to arrest Hubert. Authorities say Glenn attempted to deploy an electronic-controlled weapon, but it was ineffective. During a brief struggle, Hubert allegedly produced a firearm and shot Glenn. Other officers returned fire, and both Glenn and Hubert were pronounced dead at the scene.

The audio below has been broken into multiple segments for brevity. Some of the audio may be considered disturbing to some listeners.

Officer reported down

Dispatch advises of the situation

Reports of an officer possibly injured; Suspect reported down

