EPD: Car runs into utility pole on West Side; one injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say one man was injured after falling asleep and crashing his car into a utility pole on the city’s west side Sunday afternoon.

According to EPD, authorities were called to the scene at the intersection of Tekoppel Ave. and Claremont Ave. around 2 p.m. Officers say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

Crews with Vectren are expected to be on the scene for at least an hour to make repairs to the downed lines.

Evansville Central Dispatch says emergency crews have been called to the scene of accident on the city’s west side.

A car reportedly struck a utility pole near the intersection of Tekoppel Ave. and Claremont Ave. Sunday afternoon. We’re told the driver of the car was tired leading up to the crash.

Authorities on scene tell us no arrests have been made.

(This story was originally published on June 21, 2020)

