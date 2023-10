HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch officials say a motorcycle crash has closed one southbound lane along Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh County near the Boonville-New Harmony Road exit.

According to dispatch, the call for this crash came in around 4:30 this afternoon. Officials say it was called in as an accident with injuries, but cannot confirm if there were any at this time.

This is a developing story.