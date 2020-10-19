One dead in Hwy 41 N crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving two vehicles on Hwy 41 N in front of North High School. The call came in around 6 p.m Monday.
Both northbound lanes of Hwy 41 N were closed between Ingelfield Rd and Baseline Rd for several hours before reopening.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner confirmed one person is dead. The victim has been identified, but their name is not being released until family can be notified.
This investigation is ongoing.
(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)
