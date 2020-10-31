Dispatch: Crash with injuries on Evansville’s west side

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Evansville dispatch has confirmed a crash with injuries at Barker Ave. and Pennsylvania St.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

