VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a six-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on I-69 north of Lynch Road on Sunday evening.

Our crew on the scene said the crash was on the southbound side.

Deputies said a truck hit a deer, but the driver could not get their flashers to work. Deputies said other drivers could not see the truck, leading them to crash into it.