Dispatch confirms “stabbing incident” on Lodge Ave. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Dispatch confirms crews responded to a “stabbing incident” on the 2700 block of Lodge Ave.
This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.
(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)
