Police: Suspect steals car, flips it at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch says at least one person had to be extricated from a stolen car at Garvin Park after it flipped over Sunday night.

We’re told the victim left their car running at a gas station on Main Street while paying for gas.

Police say Jesse Grigsby stole then car and then flipped it at Garvin Park by the fountain.

Colonel Noah Robinson with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Grigsby possibly has a broken leg.

Police say Grigsby was taken to the hospital and then will be booked in the Vanderbrugh County Jail.

We’re told a deputy found the crash, but officers with the Evansville Police Department are the ones investigating.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)