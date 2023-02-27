EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff says one person was found dead in a home in the 5100 block of Cyprus Dale Road in Evansville.

We’re told a man was also shot in the face and taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says the suspect has been located at the Rural King on Morgan Avenue and it is beleived they have a gun. The suspect has not been arrested yet.

