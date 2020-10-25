Dispatch: Minor structure fire at Evansville residence

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Dispatch has confirmed a residential structure fire in the 2700 block of Marion Ave. in Evansville. The call came in around 10:10 a.m.

The Evansville Fire Department quickly put out the fire, which was described as “minor.” One person was given oxygen treatment on scene.

This story was originally published on October 25, 2020

