EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville dispatchers say Old State Road is shut down at Bob Court Drive in Vanderburgh County after a wreck. Authorities said a single vehicle accident has been reported in the area.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was the only occupant and has non-life threatening injuries. Dispatchers said McCutchanville Fire has been dispatched for an extrication.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering more details.