Dispatch: Person shot in Evansville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells Eyewitness News a person has been shot in the 300 block of E Tennessee Street.

A shots fired call was reported near there at the intersection of Enlow and Stringtown. Dispatch says the two are related, but the person was shot on Tennessee

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they are available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories