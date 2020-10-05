Dispatch: Person shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells Eyewitness News a person has been shot in the 300 block of E Tennessee Street.

A shots fired call was reported near there at the intersection of Enlow and Stringtown. Dispatch says the two are related, but the person was shot on Tennessee

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they are available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)