Dispatch: Person struck by lightning in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh Central Dispatch tells Eyewitness News a person was struck by lightning at Berry Global.
An ambulance was called to the business just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Eyewitness News is working to get more information.
(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)
