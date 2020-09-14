Evansville Police respond to shooting, one taken to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch says officers and AMR and fire crews responded to the scene after a shooting in the 1300 block of Hatfield Drive.

Authorities on the scene tell Eyewitness News one person was taken to the hospital, but was awake and alert at the time.

We’re told it started as a family dispute, then the suspect shot the victim.

Police say they have the suspect.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are still working the scene.

