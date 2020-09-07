Dispatch: Posey Co. robbery ends in Evansville

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch tells Eyewitness News a robbery that started in Mount Vernon is now in Evansville.

Dispatch tells us it began as a domestic incident between a man and woman.

We’re told deputies are on the scene now at the Chuckles on Boehne Camp and the Lloyd Expressway.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and we’re working to get more details.

Vanderburgh and Posey County authorities are coordinating in the investigation.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 6, 2020)