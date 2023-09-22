HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Dispatch has confirmed a school bus and two other vehicles were involved in an accident on Friday.

Dispatch says the call came in just after 3:30 p.m.. The accident occurred on Oak Hill Road near Lynch Road.

Officials say approximately 50 Vogel students were on the bus involved in the accident. No students were reported injured, but one student was taken home by her guardian.

The remaining students are being transported to their homes.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more information at this time.

This is a developing story.