Dispatch: Shooting reported near American Legion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch tells Eyewitness News a shooting was reported Sunday near an American Legion.

We’re told the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Cherry Street around 8:18 p.m.

Dispatch says EPD, EFD and AMR responded to the scene.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more information.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)