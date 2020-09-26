Dispatch: Shots fired at old Dogtown Tavern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville/Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms to Eyewitness News they are working a shots fired call at the old Dogtown Tavern on Old Henderson Road.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, two individuals exchanged fire and are still on the loose.

A deputy was also shot at and returned fire. That deputy was not hurt.

Police have K-9 units searching the area.

As of now, there are no reports of any injuries.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)