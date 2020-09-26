Dispatch: Shots fired at old Dogtown Tavern

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville/Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms to Eyewitness News they are working a shots fired call at the old Dogtown Tavern on Old Henderson Road.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, two individuals exchanged fire and are still on the loose.

A deputy was also shot at and returned fire. That deputy was not hurt.

Police have K-9 units searching the area.

As of now, there are no reports of any injuries.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories