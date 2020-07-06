Evansville Police: One dead in Powell Avenue shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Updated information from Evansville, where one person was shot Sunday night.

That person has now died.

The call came in around 7:30 in the 1100 block of Powell Avenue for shots fired.

In a Facebook post, Evansville Police say they found a juvenile male in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Authorities say there are no suspects in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

