NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells Eyewitness News a truck has driven into the water near the Lock and Dam and the Alcoa Plant in Newburgh.

Officials are on the scene and Eyewitness News has a crew on the way.

Dispatch says parts of Highway 66 are being closed.

Warrick: Medical copter just landed for the victim involved in a crash on SR66 near Darlington Rd. pic.twitter.com/y5QtkAM5nQ — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) October 18, 2020

This story will be updated.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)