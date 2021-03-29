Display honors Vietnam War vets on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Nearly 50 years ago, the last combat troops departed Vietnam marking the official end of U.S. military intervention.

More than 58,000 Americans died as a result of the war.

A Madisonville-based group is honoring their service with a display at the county courthouse.

Within this display at the Hopkins County Courthouse are photos of Russell Oates during his time in Vietnam.

“I think I had those clothes on for about 20 days,” he said, recalling his time when those photos were taken. “This was a guy that, when I was with the command platoon, he was my best buddy.”

Snapshots from about 50 years ago, that still conjure memories, good and bad, of his year in Vietnam in the early 70’s.

“You can think, ‘Well, this is March 29th’, and you can think back in 1970, March 29th, I was where I was, what I was doing, it’s just a never ending cycle,” says Oates. “When I came back after My Lai and people thought other things too, it was not good when we came home.”

The display of photos and memorabilia, donated by local veterans and families of vets, was set up by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Candace Ashby of the Captain Stephen Ashby Chapter says it’s to get people thinking of their service and sacrifices made by those during the war, and gives them a second chance to get the thanks they first didn’t get.

“We just want to thank them and welcome them home because they weren’t treated very well when they were coming home from the war,” Ashby said.

“I don’t think we could ever make up for that, but every little bit helps,” adds Madonna Priest, whose late father-in-law, Maxey, served in the army during the war. She says he would have loved the display if he saw it.

“I think it’s awesome that we have an opportunity to honor them like this,” she says.

“Some people say we shouldn’t have been there, this and that, our country called us and we went, we did the best we could under the circumstances, and now we’re being respected and it makes us feel better,” says Oates.

