HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that one person has been pulled from the Ohio River after a boat tipped over Saturday near downtown.

We’re told that person was sent to the hospital, and crews are still looking for one other person.

We will bring updates as soon as we have more information.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)