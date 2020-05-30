Sheriff: One person shot in Warrick County, suspect in custody

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said a father-son dispute escalated into a shooting Saturday afternoon in Newburgh.

Authorities tell us 18-year-old Jordan Byrd shot his stepfather, Raymond Reason, in the stomach during a graduation party.

Reason was taken to a hospital, and as of Monday morning deputies say he was still in the hospital.

Byrd was detained by deputies and later released.

Deputies say charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on May 30, 2020)